PARKER COUNTY — Hudson Oaks’ H-E-B location will be expanding later this year, according to project details filed by the grocery retailer with the state.
The project, listed only as “additions to existing buildings,” is estimated to cost a little over $17.5 million, according to the filing, and is expected to start in November.
An H-E-B spokesperson said the retailer would be “making revisions to curbside facilities to better serve our customers,” according to an article in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The Hudson Oaks location originally broke ground in July 2018 before opening its doors to the public less than a year later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.