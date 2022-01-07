Rabbits:

Grand Champion - Will Shaw - Mineral Wells FFA

Reserve Grand Champion - Dalton MacLeod - Graford Jr FFA

Californian Breed Champion - Will Shaw - MWFFA 

Californian Reserve Breed Champion - Will Shaw - MWFFA

New Zealand Breed Champion - Kate Buchanan - MW4H

New Zealand Reserve Breed Champion - Leah O'Quinn - Sturdivant 4H

Satin Breed Champion - Abbie Carter - Santo 4H

Satin Reserve Breed Champion - Dalton MacLeod - Graford Jr FFA

AOB Breed Champion - Weston Porter - Sturdivant 4H

AOB Reserve Breed Champion - Casey Baker - MWFFA

Rabbit Senior Showmanship - Abby Pruitt - Santo FFA

Rabbit Junior Showmanship - Emmilyne Erwin - Sturdivant 4H

 

Broilers:

Grand Champion - Roy Stutts - MW Jr FFA

Reserve Grand Champion - Michael Tallant - Santo FFA

 

Sheep:

Grand Champion - Brisco Black - Santo 4H

Reserve Grand Champion - Emily Munchrath - Graford FFA

Breed Champion Southdown - Audrey Smith - Sturdivant 4H

Reserve Breed Champion Southdown - Roxy Hall - Graford FFA

Breed Champion Fine Wool - Hadley Trammell -Sturdivant 4H

Breed Champion Fine Wool Cross - Abbi Youngblod - Santo FFA

Breed Champion Hair -Emily Munchrath - Graford FFA

Reserve Breed Champion Hair - Jaci Youngblood- Santo FFA

Breed Champion Medium Wool - Brisco Black - Santo 4H

Reserve Breed Champion Medium Wool - Emily Munchrath - Graford FFA

Junior Showmanship - Brisco Black - Santo 4H

Senior Showmanship - Kord Henry - Sturdivant 4H

 

Goats:

Grand Champion - Katie Peugh - Santo FFA

Reserve Champion - Kord Henry - Sturdivant 4H

Light Weight Division Champion - Reed Hall - Santo FFA

Light Weight Reserve Division Champion - Addy Stutts - Mineral Wells Jr FFA

Medium Weight Division Champion - Katie Peugh - Santo FFA

Medium Weight Reserve Division Champion - Kaite Peugh - Santo FFA

Heavy Weight Division Champion - Kord Henry - Sturdivant 4H

Heavy Weight Reserve Division Champion - Allee Elder - MWFFA

Jr Showmanship - Braylee Hall - Santo 4H

Sr Showmanship - Katie Peugh - Santo FFA

 

Pigs:

Grand Champion - Kaitlyn Southern - Santo FFA

Reserve Grand Champion - Faron Roach - Santo FFA

Yorkshire Breed Champion - Preston Mendez - MWFFA

Yorkshire Reserve Breed Champion - Isavel Ramirez - MWFFA

Duroc Breed Champion - Faron Roach - Santo FFA

Duroc Reserve Breed Champion - Lane Fawcett - Strawn 4H

Hampshire Breed Champion - Faron Roach - Santo FFA

Hampshire Reserve Breed Champion - Sadie Roach - MWFFA

Dark OPB Breed Champion - Owen Bunch - Santo FFA

Dark OPB Reserve Breed Champion - Faron Roach - Santo FFA

White OPB Breed Champion - Sheridan Ragle - Graford FFA

White OPB Reserve Breed Champion - Piper Thomas - Sturdivant 4H

Crossbred Breed Champion - Kaitlyn Southern - Santo FFA

Crossbred Reserve Breed Champion - Teigan Oliver - Sturdivant 4H

Jr Showmanship - Trenton Ragle - Graford FFA

Sr Showmanship - Faron Roach - Santo FFA

