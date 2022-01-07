Rabbits:
Grand Champion - Will Shaw - Mineral Wells FFA
Reserve Grand Champion - Dalton MacLeod - Graford Jr FFA
Californian Breed Champion - Will Shaw - MWFFA
Californian Reserve Breed Champion - Will Shaw - MWFFA
New Zealand Breed Champion - Kate Buchanan - MW4H
New Zealand Reserve Breed Champion - Leah O'Quinn - Sturdivant 4H
Satin Breed Champion - Abbie Carter - Santo 4H
Satin Reserve Breed Champion - Dalton MacLeod - Graford Jr FFA
AOB Breed Champion - Weston Porter - Sturdivant 4H
AOB Reserve Breed Champion - Casey Baker - MWFFA
Rabbit Senior Showmanship - Abby Pruitt - Santo FFA
Rabbit Junior Showmanship - Emmilyne Erwin - Sturdivant 4H
Broilers:
Grand Champion - Roy Stutts - MW Jr FFA
Reserve Grand Champion - Michael Tallant - Santo FFA
Sheep:
Grand Champion - Brisco Black - Santo 4H
Reserve Grand Champion - Emily Munchrath - Graford FFA
Breed Champion Southdown - Audrey Smith - Sturdivant 4H
Reserve Breed Champion Southdown - Roxy Hall - Graford FFA
Breed Champion Fine Wool - Hadley Trammell -Sturdivant 4H
Breed Champion Fine Wool Cross - Abbi Youngblod - Santo FFA
Breed Champion Hair -Emily Munchrath - Graford FFA
Reserve Breed Champion Hair - Jaci Youngblood- Santo FFA
Breed Champion Medium Wool - Brisco Black - Santo 4H
Reserve Breed Champion Medium Wool - Emily Munchrath - Graford FFA
Junior Showmanship - Brisco Black - Santo 4H
Senior Showmanship - Kord Henry - Sturdivant 4H
Goats:
Grand Champion - Katie Peugh - Santo FFA
Reserve Champion - Kord Henry - Sturdivant 4H
Light Weight Division Champion - Reed Hall - Santo FFA
Light Weight Reserve Division Champion - Addy Stutts - Mineral Wells Jr FFA
Medium Weight Division Champion - Katie Peugh - Santo FFA
Medium Weight Reserve Division Champion - Kaite Peugh - Santo FFA
Heavy Weight Division Champion - Kord Henry - Sturdivant 4H
Heavy Weight Reserve Division Champion - Allee Elder - MWFFA
Jr Showmanship - Braylee Hall - Santo 4H
Sr Showmanship - Katie Peugh - Santo FFA
Pigs:
Grand Champion - Kaitlyn Southern - Santo FFA
Reserve Grand Champion - Faron Roach - Santo FFA
Yorkshire Breed Champion - Preston Mendez - MWFFA
Yorkshire Reserve Breed Champion - Isavel Ramirez - MWFFA
Duroc Breed Champion - Faron Roach - Santo FFA
Duroc Reserve Breed Champion - Lane Fawcett - Strawn 4H
Hampshire Breed Champion - Faron Roach - Santo FFA
Hampshire Reserve Breed Champion - Sadie Roach - MWFFA
Dark OPB Breed Champion - Owen Bunch - Santo FFA
Dark OPB Reserve Breed Champion - Faron Roach - Santo FFA
White OPB Breed Champion - Sheridan Ragle - Graford FFA
White OPB Reserve Breed Champion - Piper Thomas - Sturdivant 4H
Crossbred Breed Champion - Kaitlyn Southern - Santo FFA
Crossbred Reserve Breed Champion - Teigan Oliver - Sturdivant 4H
Jr Showmanship - Trenton Ragle - Graford FFA
Sr Showmanship - Faron Roach - Santo FFA
