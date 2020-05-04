Clean-up items accepted

• Appliances

• Brush

• Metal

• Tires without rims

• Used oil

• Vehicle batteries

• Electronics

• Separate roll-off dumpers available for lumber, wood fencing, furniture/mattresses, sheet rock, insulation, tile cabinets and other similar materials. Self-serve only.

Clean-up items not accepted

• Paints

• Chemicals

• Flammables

• Shingles

• Household garbage/trash

• Dirt, concrete or rocks/brick

• No commercial business or landscapers allowed

