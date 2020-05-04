Clean-up items accepted
• Appliances
• Brush
• Metal
• Tires without rims
• Used oil
• Vehicle batteries
• Electronics
• Separate roll-off dumpers available for lumber, wood fencing, furniture/mattresses, sheet rock, insulation, tile cabinets and other similar materials. Self-serve only.
Clean-up items not accepted
• Paints
• Chemicals
• Flammables
• Shingles
• Household garbage/trash
• Dirt, concrete or rocks/brick
• No commercial business or landscapers allowed
