SWEETWATER - The Aledo Bearcats used an explosive first half against the Lubbock Cooper Pirates in Sweetwater to win their area round matchup 45-21 Friday night.
The Bearcats will take on Midlothian in the regional round of the playoffs.
Hauss Heijny scored first for Aledo with an opening drive rushing touchdown to give the Bearcats the early lead.
After each team punted the ball, Heijny found Hawk Patrick-Daniels for the 48-yard score to extend the lead.
The Aledo defense held the Pirates' offense in check as they forced multiple punts and a turnover on downs twice.
On the Pirates' drive following another punt by Aledo, the Bearcats jumped on a loose ball caused by a bad snap to give the offense the ball in great position.
Four plays after the turnover, Aledo found the end zone with another Heijny rushing touchdown.
The Aledo defense managed to force another punt on the ensuing Cooper drive.
Aledo returned the ball to midfield, and on the first play of their drive, Heijny exploded down the field for 50 yards into the end zone for the fourth Bearcat touchdown of the half.
The Aledo offense had an easy first half as they ran only 10 plays, which resulted in 210 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
In the second half of the game, the Pirates put up a fight as they got into a groove with multiple runs of 10+ yards throughout the half, including their first score, which they ran in for 18 yards out.
Each team traded scores throughout the second half as Aledo outscored the Pirates 24-21.
The Bearcats got their first points of the second half on a quick wildcat run from Davhon Keys to regain the 28-point lead.
Cooper managed to answer right back with a 44-yard rushing touchdown of their own.
On the next Aledo drive, Caleb Pope got it going with a 42-yard run to the Pirate 16-yard line, and Keys took the ball a few plays later into the end zone for his second touchdown of the night.
The Pirates quickly moved as they went 63 yards in two plays to score their third touchdown of the half.
Aledo added a field goal to make it 45-21 with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter. Their final scoring drive of the night took just over seven minutes off the clock.
