GRAHAM — When Brock's fourth quarter lead was cut in half Monday night, the Eagles didn't panic.
Instead, they went back to what they've done best — attack in the paint and milk the clock.
It's a strategy that's worked out beautifully, as was the case in Brock's 40-36 win over Vernon in the regional quarterfinal.
Vernon did its mightiest to get over the hump in the closing minutes, and managed to tie the game up at 36-all with a little under three minutes to play. Again, the Eagles didn't panic.
Zach Lewis drove down for layup following a Vernon turnover with 41 seconds on the clock. The Lions couldn't get a bucket on their hand, and were forced to commit the foul and send Lewis to the free throw line.
The senior guard stepped to the line, calmly making both to finally put the game away for the Eagles.
Brock's defensive game started strong, with multiple blocks in the paint and complete denial of any inside passes.
The Eagles forced three straight turnovers, but couldn't capitlize on the other end.
Trailing by two, Sawyer Strosnider drew the foul, then made both free throws to tie the game at four with three minutes left in the first.
Vernon returned the favor, going on a run to lead by four, but the Eagles rallied. Two more free throws by Strosnider and a quick basketb from Zach Lewis tied it at 11 before the Lions went up at the end of the first, 13-11.
Brock's first possession ended in two after Colt Matlock found Strosnider on the alley-oop. Strosnider scored again on the ensuing possession and it was Brock's turn to take the lead of a quarter. The Eagles led by as many as five before Vernon cut it to 23-20 at the half.
Brock padded its lead in the third quarter, outscoring Vernon 6-3.
Next up, the Eagles will face the winner of Shallowater/Dimmitt in the regional semifinals.
