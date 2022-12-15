DALLAS -
The 3A state championship went down to the wire as Franklin kicked a last-second field goal to win against the Brock Eagles 17-14.
"Coming in, we were confident," Brock Head Coach Billy Mathis said. "We entered the game on an 11-game winning streak and were playing our best football all year, but we had some mistakes and shot ourselves in the foot."
Coming out of the half, Brock got pinned deep in their territory and had to punt after going three-and-out.
The lions turn the ball over on downs on their ensuing position around midfield.
Brett Tutter picked up ten on second down to get the Eagles going. QB Tyler Moody followed that up with a first-down connection with Zach Brewster into Lions territory.
On fourth down and medium for Brock, Moody connects with Elijah Potts to get the new downs.
The drive ended as Tutter fumbled the ball away after getting inside the 10-yard line.
Two plays after Franklin recovered the fumble, the defense for Brock forced and recovered a fumble of their own.
On the only play of the drive for the Eagles, Reid Watkins took the ball 22 yards into the end zone to tie the game at seven.
The Eagles stuffed Franklin and forced them to punt once more.
Brock got their drive running, but a fumble returned by Franklin gave the Lions the 14-7 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing Eagles drive, Moody started by connecting with Jhett Jones for 29 yards.
Moody connected with Tutter in the end zone for a 35-yard score to tie the game at 14.
"We will get up and get back to work," Mathis said. "We will take a little time off and enjoy this season. No one is going to steal this joy from us. We will find the joy in this, come back, and get back to work."
Franklin held the ball for the final two minutes and got down to kick the game-winning field goal.
"Our message to these kids is for them to hold their heads up," Mathis said. "They never got down or gave up. They kept fighting all game long."
Brock entered the championship riding an 11-game winning streak, while the Franklin Lions haven't lost in two years as they have won their last 31 games.
A year after the Eagles had their hearts broken in the state title game last year against Lorena, they
The first quarter was a defensive showing, as neither team came away with points and could not get anything going.
Franklin opened the game with a drive that got them into the Eagles' red zone, but after the Brock defense stiffened, the Lions settled for a field goal that they missed wide left.
The Eagles didn't get much going on their first drive as they went three-and-out and punted it back to Franklin.
After giving up a first down, the Eagles defense tensed up and forced the Lions to punt the ball three plays later.
The Eagle offense found its groove as they managed to gain 18 yards to end the quarter after being pinned inside their 15-yard line.
The offense got down the field in a hurry to start the second quarter, but a hurried throw from QB Tyler Moody led to an interception in the red zone ending the promising drive.
Neither team got into the endzone until Franklin managed to run it in from a few yards to take the 7-0 lead. A 45-yard run up the sideline set up the touchdown.
Both teams ran the ball in the first half, as Franklin ran for 156 yards and Brock ran for 83 yards.
