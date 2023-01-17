MILLSAP - The Millsap Bulldogs football program had one player receive a superlative, 20 players received recognition by being placed in the All-District teams, and five of those players received placement in both an All-District offense and defense team.
Junior offensive lineman Marco Gonzalez took home the offensive line MVP award for the district. He received the highest grade for an offensive lineman in the district as he finished with 85 knockdown blocks.
Senior running back Ryder Oliver, receivers Carter Nairn and Mason Burns, offensive lineman Anson Johnson and running back Kole Weaver received First-Team offense awards in the district.
Oliver ran the ball for 1598 yards on 189 carries and scored 15 touchdowns. He also caught the ball three times for 41 yards.
Nairn completed two passes for 14 yards, ran for 136 yards on 27 carries and one touchdown, and had 26 receptions for 406 yards and five touchdowns.
Burns ran for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries and had 209 yards and one touchdown on 18 receptions.
Weaver had 472 yards on 65 carries and three touchdowns. He also had seven receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.
The Second-Team offense selections from Millsap consist of sophomore running back Reid Green, senior offensive lineman Billy Bottorroff and juniors offensive lineman Hector Pacheco and tight end Tripp Moore.
Green completed two passes for five yards, had 632 yards rushing on 84 carries with eight touchdowns and had three receptions for 29 yards.
Moore ran for 94 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 85 yards.
Senior offensive lineman Robert Rodriguez, sophomore quarterback CR Tippie and junior offensive lineman Tres Bagley make up the Honorable Mention selections.
Tippie went 76-for-138 for 1,045 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Weaver, senior linebackers Payton Reneau and Malaqi Cook, cornerback Geurrin Morgan, and defensive lineman Dalton Golden represent Millsap on the First-Team defense in the district.
Weaver finished with 40 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and led the team in sacks with five.
Reneau had 54 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and one fumble recovery.
Cook finished with 51 tackles, three sacks, eight tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Morgan had 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception, six passes defended and a fumble recovery.
Golden finished 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Sophomore Nixon Delaune, Burns, and Nairn make up the Second-Team defense selection for the Bulldogs.
Delaune had 48 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and three sacks.
Burns finished the year with 43 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, a pass defended, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Nairn had eight tackles, one interception and six passes defended.
Green, Bagley, junior linebacker Morgan Birdwell and senior cornerback Cade Boyd received selection to the Honorable Mention defense team for the district.
Green had 31 tackles, two tackles for loss and four passes defended.
Bagley finished with 16 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Birdwell collected 52 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, one pass defended and a forced fumble.
Boyd had 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, led the team with three interceptions and had one pass defended.
