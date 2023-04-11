Name: David W. Montgomery II
Age: 32
Occupation: Technical Director at New River Fellowship
Family: Alexandria - Wife 13 years; Father of 3 boys.
Relevant experience: Member of the TIRZ #2 Board of Directors. Associates Degree from North West Florida State College. Small business owner.
Website, social media page or ways people can find out more about your campaign: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090243544588
1. Does any one issue(s) drive your entry into the race?
The main issue that drove me into this race is property taxes and their effect on the growth of the city. Mineral Wells has a majority population in retirement age, and 60% of households make below $50,000/year. This means that the city’s budget has a significant impact on the majority of the population’s property tax. Couple that with a failure to keep up the basic necessities that a city is supposed to provide—water and roads—and it is easy to see how frustrated one can be when the city asks for more money. I believe that we need to focus on getting our foundational issues remedied: water, roads, and public safety, all while easing the tax burden off of property owners.
If we want business to come here, our city must be enticing because of the services and infrastructure we provide. We cannot tax ourselves into prosperity and shift the burden to those who live here and have helped shape our community through the years. I believe that the citizens want our city to grow and become better than before while also holding on to our heritage. With this in mind, if elected, I will not vote for any budget that raises more money from property taxes.
2. What would you seek to accomplish in your first 100 days if elected?
My goal for the first 100 days is to help offer citizens better ways to get involved with the city and build relationships with the other council members so that we can work together to remedy the major issues we are facing. Some of the frustrations I encountered upon moving here were how difficult it was to find information about the city government and how difficult it was to make public comment unless it related to an agenda item. To start, I want to remove the stipulation on public comment that forces individuals to speak only about a topic that is on the agenda. One of our First Amendment rights is to petition our government. A citizen ought to be able to speak about an issue on or off the agenda while still maintaining proper decorum inside the 3 (or 6 minute) allotment. I look to the established public comment rules in other municipalities, which do not limit based on topic.
I want to help foster better communication between the city and the citizens regarding upcoming topics, events, etc., as well as a more inviting call for public input. Each citizen deserves representation, and it should be much easier for each and every one of them to be heard before decisions are made. Our city is facing numerous issues, from water to streets to proper staff levels in our public safety departments. The solutions to these issues need to be worked on out in the open so that every citizen who wishes can provide input. We are better together.
3. What experience do you bring that would make you an effective council member?
My time working in churches has given me much-needed experience working with people. A city is nothing without people. Being a council member requires a heart to serve people, not just to give them what they want now but to do the hard, often thankless, job of doing what is needed to prepare a foundation for the future. One of my pet peeves is hearing, "This is the way we’ve always done it." We must approach everything we do and ask, "Is there a better way?". If the way we have been doing things has gotten us what we have—dilapidated infrastructure—then we must look for a better way.
Working in non-profits, I approach budgeting in a different as well. Businesses approach budgeting with a focus on profit. Non-profits are forced to provide the services in line with their mission because they rely on charity. For the city to approach budgeting like a non-profit, we need to make sure that every dollar is maximized to its fullest potential for the goal of serving the people. If elected, I hope to bring this perspective to the council to help shape how we approach the budget.
4. Is the city council addressing residents’ most pressing needs? How would you improve its direction?
I believe that the majority of citizens want the services that the city is supposed to provide, such as water, proper streets, crime- and drug-free neighborhoods, and the peace of mind knowing that if they need help, our police officers and fire/EMS personnel are equipped and ready to help. The average person isn’t interested in the jurisdictional intricacies of the bureaucracy. They just want the services to work. When you look at our roads or get a notice to not water your lawn, you start to wonder what your tax dollars are actually doing.
I believe that the council and city manager are aware of these issues and are in the process of doing the hard, unseen work necessary to remedy these issues. I want to help with this goal by helping solve these issues while lowering the property tax burden on our citizens and finding new creative ways to fund the budget. I also work towards more cooperation and strengthened relationships between other municipalities, such as the counties (Parker and Palo Pinto) we reside in. I wholeheartedly believe that the growth we have seen is due to the resilience and ingenuity of our citizens and their investment in our community. The city must do its part to plan and prepare our vital infrastructure for that growth and do its best to allow the economy to flow unencumbered.
