Name: Kyle Wayne Kelley
Age: 33
Occupation: Area Sales Manager (Parker Hannifin Corporation)
Family: Heather Kelley (Spouse), Peyton Kelley (Daughter), Kennedy Kelley (Daughter)
Relevant experience:
• Graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelors of Business Administration Management in 2012 from McMurry University in Abilene, TX.
• Planning and Zoning Commission of Mineral Wells (2 years)
• 11 years working for a Fortune 250 company. Have closed many large dollar projects with complex commercial terms. Well versed in contract negotiation, large budget management for both customers, and Parker.
• Mineral Wells Hall of Fame Committee
• Ducks Unlimited Mineral Wells Chapter
Kyle Wayne Kelley for City Council Place 1
1. Does any one issue(s) drive your entry into the race?
Not a singular issue drove my decision to run for city council. As with any city, there are several hurdles and obstacles that always need to be worked through. This holds true as well in any business. I chose to run as several years ago my interest was sparked by the beautification taking place in our city along with the new found growth occurring. This is thanks in large part to the current council and local investors. In that time, I also became more aware of our aging infrastructure. Seeing these positives along with the challenges ahead for our city sparked my interest to get involved. I was contemplating running 2 years ago, but had yet to be involved with anything affiliated with the city. I wanted to understand more about the city and how it operates. Therefore, I chose to apply to be on a commission or board, and was fortunate enough to be appointed to the planning and zoning commission. With having gained some of the knowledge I was seeking, I feel the time is now to be a larger part of this community, and help set in place the road map and path for the future.
2. What would you seek to accomplish in your first 100 days if elected?
If elected, the city and current council will be deep in discussions on the upcoming Fiscal year budget. I will be seeking to discuss and gain support from my fellow council members that some items are included in the upcoming budget for our police force. We simply do not have enough staff to keep up with the population we have today, and until we can have the adequate staff, we need to be creative on some ways to make their time more efficient. I have been made aware of some small, but significant changes that could be made to help our police officers to be more effective. As always, there is only so much money to go around, so it will be a give and take scenario I am assuming. However, I feel we can find a way to make it happen.
I also hope that as a council, along with the city we can make significant progress on the water situation. It is top priority right now, and it must remain that way. There are obviously some things outside of our control. But if we can get more clearly defined lines of responsibility with the Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1 and ourselves, along with finalizing all the wholesaler contracts that are willing to negotiate, that will be a big positive in the right direction.
3. What experience do you bring that would make you an effective council member?
The experience I bring that would make me an effective council member is my vast knowledge of complex business skills attributed to working for a fortune 250 corporation, Parker Hannifin (PECO). I am accustomed to working with large budgets not only at Parker, but with our customer base as well. I understand the challenges and dedication required to allocate/distribute funds properly to maximize not only the business, but overall morale as well. I also as previously mentioned have sat on the P&Z commission for 2 years. Negotiation and selling are what I do in my everyday life. It is something that I will be well versed in for the city council. As council members we are negotiating and working through business deals on behalf of all our fellow citizens, and in the best interest of the citizens. It is something I feel you must have some background in.
4. Is the city council addressing residents’ most pressing needs? How would you improve its direction?
I believe the current council is addressing many of the citizens most pressing needs. For example, there is a master plan for road repairs, and a lot of that work is already underway. They are pressing for the water situation to be resolved in as timely of a manner as possible, and within the limits of what they can control. Additionally, I know they have had discussions with and have State Representative, Glenn Rogers in our corner bringing as much attention as possible for our area. The biggest improvement I can identify now is the understanding and education for all citizens. I believe a lot of ill thoughts towards the council currently may be from a lack of understanding the full scope of the hurdles being worked through. Naturally some items are not able to be discussed with the public due to NDA’s and confidentiality agreements, but many items the citizens can become more informed on by discussions with the council members. This will greatly increase the transparency that the citizens are seeking. I am willing to have those discussions with my fellow citizens if elected.
