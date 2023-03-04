LUBBOCK — If the Brock Eagles were tired after their thrilling overtime victory in the regional semifinals the night before, they didn't show it Saturday.
The Eagles gave it all they had — and then some — but came up short in the regional final against Childress, 56-55, in overtime.
The Bobcats had a three-point lead going into the fourth, on a day with multiple lead changes.
Brock cut the deficit to one, and the defense clamped down, denying Childress any decent looks at the basket.
Zack Lewis's bucket under the basket gave the Eagles their first lead of the quarter, but Childress scored to retake the lead, as each team traded blow for blow.
Colt Matlock came up with a steal and layup, earning a free throw opportunity which he cashed in on. The Eagles led 51-49 with a minute to go in regulation.
Brock had a chance to extend the lead with free throw opportunities, but failed to convert. Childress came up with a basket with 37 seconds left to tie the game at 51 and into overtime the two went.
The extra period featured two lineups that looked a bit different — the Eagles lost Austin Lavender to an ankle injury in the third and Brock forced Childress's best player out with fouls.
Sawyer Strosnider gave Brock the early lead, but Childress converted a three-point play with a free throw to get back on top.
Matlock's one of two free throws tied it at 54 with three minutes to go, but the Bobcats took the go-ahead basket a minute later.
Lewis converted one of his two free throws to get the Eagles closer to striking distance, and Childress set to work attempting to run out the clock. Brock had other plans, fouling and sending a Bobcat shooter to the free throw line, where he missed the one-and-one.
The Eagles grabbed the rebound with seven seconds, but a buzzer-beater three by Strosnider clanged off the rim to seal the game.
Lavender got the Eagles on the board first after opening tip-off, with a basket and free throw after to complete the three-point play.
On the next possession, Lewis hit from downtown and Brock led 6-0 early.
Childress went on a run to cut the deficit to one, but Braden Pitchford got the offensive rebound and putback to make it 10-7.
Childress managed to tie it up a minute later but the Eagles responded on a Lavender three to go back up.
Brock had a chance to extend the lead on free throws, but shot 50 percent on back-to-back attempts, and Childress took its first lead on a three, 16-14.
The Eagles were able to close the gap when Strosnider was fouled on a three-point attempt at the buzzer, and made one of three free throws for a 16-15 game.
Brock took charge in the second quarter, with Strosnider hitting his first field goal of the day to give the Eagles an 18-16 advantage at the three-minute mark. The junior followed that up with another bucket on the next possession and the lead was four.
Brock began to steadily pull away, and Lewis's three-point play after being fouled on a jumper made 26-19.
Brayden Carter-Ditto's layup in the closing minutes kept Childress at bay at halftime, 28-21.
Childress had the advantage in the third quarter, outscoring Brock 19-9.
Brock finishes the season with an overall record of 29-11.
