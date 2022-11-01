A Forth Worth police officer shot and killed a Parker County man after "presented with a deadly threat" while serving a warrant.
The Fort Worth Police Department said in a release its fugitive unit and the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force were serving a warrant Tuesday on a man in rural Parker County when they approached the suspect and "were presented with a deadly threat that caused a FWPD officer to fire his duty weapon at the suspect."
The release states the suspect had an active domestic violence felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.
FWPD didn't release further details as the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers investigation is in the preliminary stages.
This is a developing story.
