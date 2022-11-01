Election administrators reported a steady pace of early voting in Parker and Palo Pinto counties ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
“We have early voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday,” Parker County Elections Administrator Crickett Miller said Monday, while reminding voters that cell phones, cameras and other recording devices are not allowed within 100 feet of polls.
Miller reported that 19,682 of Parker County’s 115,804 registered voters had turned out early at the county’s seven early voting sites. That included 3,353 on Oct. 24, when rains soaked the the first early voting day.
Drenching storms that first day also failed to discourage voters at the Palo Pinto County seat.
“The first day we had 142 over in Palo Pinto,” Elections Administrator Laura Watkins said Saturday. “That’s good.”
Watkins also reported 2,629 early ballots had been cast by Saturday afternoon, compared with 5,304 total early votes cast in the 2018 midterms. Neither of her early polls open Sunday but were ready to welcome voters with extended hours this week.
“We have early voting extended hours — on Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and then we have from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” she said. “I figure us to be busy all (this) week, too.”
Palo Pinto County has 19,413 registered voters.
In addition to the United Methodist Church poll, at 419 Oak St. in the county seat, voters now can cast ballots at the newly opened courthouse annex in the former Bank of America in Mineral Wells, 100 SE Sixth Ave.
“People really like it,” Watkins said of the new site. “It’s going really well.”
Watkins said power went out at the Mineral Wells site on the first day.
“But it went smoothly, we just kept voting them,” she said, after noting her polls had drawn half their 5,304 total from the 2018 midterms by Saturday with a full week to go.
Early voting in Parker County was most heavy at the courthouse annex at 1112 Santa Fe Drive, with boxes in Aledo, Azle and Springtown reporting healthy turnouts as well.
Countywide voting is in effect in both counties, meaning voters can cast ballots at any poll.
Miller also said registered voters who did not update their registrations by the Oct. 11 deadline, such as if they moved within the county, still can come to her office in the courthouse annex and vote a limited ballot.
In addition to the annex on Santa Fe Drive, early voting polls in Parker County are as follows:
* Springtown Senior Center, 1070 N. Main St.;
* Peaster ISD Rock Gym, 8512 Farm-to-Market 920;
* Hudson Oaks Public Safety Building, 150 Oak Ridge Drive;
* Azle City Hall, 505 W. Main St.;
* Aledo ISD Administration Building, 1008 Bailey Ranch Road;
* Brock Precinct 3 road and bridge barn, 1111 Farm-to-Market 1189.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.