Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Wednesday that allows local officials to postpone the May 2 elections.
The proclamation suspends provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow political subdivisions to postpone their May local elections until Nov. 3.
"I strongly encourage local election officials to take advantage of these waivers and postpone their elections until November," Abbott said in a press release. "Right now, the state's focus is responding to COVID-19 — including social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. By delaying this election, our local election officials can assist in that effort."
In conjunction with this action, Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs is releasing an election advisory providing guidance for political subdivisions on the process of postponing their May 2 elections, according to a press release from Abbott’s office.
In Parker County, multiple races are contested — Weatherford ISD Place 6, city of Aledo mayor, places on the Millsap ISD school board and Springtown ISD Place 5.
Parker County Elections Administrator Don Markum said each entity will need to let his office know if they're wanting to move their election to November.
"All the entities are the ones that decide if they want to have their election in November or not, so it's not up to me. All of the entities got this election advisory and we've contacted all of them asking them to let us know what they're wanting to do," Markum said. "Part of the problem of doing it in November, as I see it, is the ballot will have federal offices first, state offices next, local offices and then they'll have school board and cities, so they're pushed down to the bottom of the ballot."
Markum said they would like the entities let his office know whether they want to move their elections or not by Tuesday afternoon.
