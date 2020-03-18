Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch.