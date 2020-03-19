AUSTIN - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License Offices across the state are closing immediately. This temporary closure will not apply to those seeking an initial CDL. DPS offices that provide CDL testing will remain open solely for the purpose of providing initial CDLs. Visits will be by appointment only, and can be scheduled by emailing cdlappointments@dps.texas.gov. This exception will allow commercial drivers to continue to ship goods across the state of Texas.
This announcement follows the governor's suspension of certain provisions of the Texas Transportation Code to delay the expiration date for driver licenses, commercial driver licenses, and other identification documents.
"Our commercial drivers are essential to the consistent flow of goods throughout the state, and we will continue to ensure those seeking an initial CDL can do so," Abbott said. "Closing driver's license offices to those not seeking an initial CDL is another step the state is taking to encourage social distancing in our communities."
Though expiration dates have been temporarily suspended, individuals seeking to renew their driver license or personal identification certificate during this period should check the DPS website to see if they are eligible to renew online.
Abbott also issued a waiver Wednesday that will allow restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages with food purchases to patrons, including beer, wine and mixed drinks. Abbott also directed the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to waive certain provisions to allow manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of alcoholic beverages to repurchase or sell back unopened product.
These waivers are in response to the financial hardship caused by COVID-19 that has disproportionately affected the hospitality industry.
"The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees," Abbott said. "These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing."
Under this waiver, effective immediately, restaurants with a mixed beverage permit may sell beer, wine, or mixed drinks for delivery as long as they are accompanied by food purchased from the restaurant.
The buy-back waiver allows alcohol distributors and manufacturers to repurchase excess inventory from restaurants, bars, and clubs affected by event cancellations due to COVID-19.
