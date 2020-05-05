Following push from local government as well as a letter from the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that salons and similar businesses will be able to reopen Friday.
The chamber sent a letter to Abbott’s office Monday commending them on their efforts, but asking that he consider opening the additional businesses in Phase 1 of his executive order that was issued on April 30.
“The East Parker County Chamber of Commerce represents over 500 businesses and 10,000 employees in Parker County. We would like to commend you and your office on the great efforts taken to keep the residents of Texas safe during this global pandemic. We understand that as we move into a time of recovery that reopening Texas must be done safely and strategically in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” according to the letter. “As we navigate through Phase One, we strongly encourage that spas, hair and nail salons be allowed to reopen during this initial phase. These industries are already highly regulated by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and have strict sanitation protocols currently in place.”
During his press conference Tuesday afternoon, Abbott said they will require one customer per stylist and said clients may wait inside the business as long as the six feet social distancing requirement can be met. Abbott said he strongly encourages employees and customers wear face masks during the services provided to continue to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"I am so glad that Gov. Abbott heard our voices and is allowing salons and spas to open May 8," Flowers said.
Abbott’s order originally only allowed restaurants, retail, malls and movie theaters to reopen at 25% occupancy. Abbott also said Tuesday that gyms may reopen on May 18.
Flowers said it's time to open up all businesses in the county.
“Sales tax revenues are down 50% in Parker County. It is time to open businesses back up in Parker County so people can earn an honest living and afford food, utilities, etc,” EPCCC President and CEO Lisa Flowers said. “East Parker County Chamber is regarded as The Voice of Business in our community and we want our businesses to know that they are not in this alone. We are here to help them before, during and after this pandemic.”
Parker County Economic Development Council Executive Director Patrick Lawler said county officials have remained on the same page when it comes to reopening businesses.
“I think our group as well as the county commissioners court and the county judge, we’ve all taken the same approach that we believe that those businesses should be open, that they should be able to operate, and we believe that our local businesses can operate safely,” Lawler said. “We trust our local businesses in Parker County, we’ve got a great group of local business owners that have worked hard with their chambers of commerces, with the EDC and with their county and city, and we believe they deserve a chance to open their doors and be able to survive as businesses.”
According to the EPCCC’s letter, professionals in the industry have already adopted additional safety procedures.
“The majority of businesses in these industries have already drafted additional safety procedures that will be implemented once permitted to reopen. Many of the guidelines outlined in Phase One can be adhered to in each of these businesses from regulating the number of people receiving a service at one time to sanitize all areas between customer appointments,” according to the letter. “The repercussions of this pandemic have gravely affected the professionals that work in each of these industries, but they stand ready to reopen safely, adhering to any new guidelines."
Lawler said he wanted to make it clear that although they’ve asked Abbott to reopen more businesses, they are respecting his executive order.
“We’ve been very clear here locally and with the governor’s office that we would like this to happen, but ultimately we are respecting the governor’s order and will continue to respect the governor’s order,” Lawler said. “The chamber’s letter is really not a lot different than what the county commissioners court sent out this last go-around, where they basically specified that we believe these things should be opened.”
Flowers said the EPCCC — a 501c3 corporation — has created a grant application for businesses in Parker County, which can be found by visiting the chamber’s website at www.eastparkerchamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.