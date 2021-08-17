AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott's office Tuesday announced that the governor has tested positive for COVID-19.
"The governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result," Communications Director Mark Miner said. "Gov. Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The governor will isolate in the governor's mansion and continue to test daily.
Abbott is fully vaccinated, and his office reported he is in good health and not experiencing any symptoms. First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.
Abbott's office reported that he is receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, and those he has been in close contact with have been notified.
