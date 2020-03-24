The Aledo City Council Monday met in open session to discuss and consider approval of Ordinance 2020-119 approving an extension of the Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency that was signed on Thursday, March 19. This declaration mirrors the declaration signed by Parker County on Monday, March 23. The declaration goes into effect on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. and extends through April 23, 2020 unless otherwise revised, amended or lifted.
Declaration orders that individuals cannot occupy nor can individuals be permitted to occupy: bars, lounges, taverns, vaping establishments, commercial amusement establishments, bingo halls, theaters, gyms, private clubs, hair and nail salons and barber shops, estheticians and related personal care businesses, spas, massage salons, tattoo and piercing parlors, tanning salons, residential meeting spaces, event centers, hotel meeting spaces and ballrooms, outdoor plazas and markets, malls and retail stores that do not sell essential household goods.
This declaration allows for the following entities to continue doing business as long as they enforce the social separation: grocery stores, stores selling essential household goods, farmers markets, convenience and package stores, pharmacies and drug stores, day care facilities, medical and dental facilities, veterinary services, non-profit service providers, homeless and emergency shelters, office buildings, essential government buildings, airports and transit facilities, transportation systems, residential buildings and hotels, and manufacturing and distribution facilities.
