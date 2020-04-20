After spring high school athletics were put on hold in mid-March as the state and nation fought to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the seasons officially came to an end on Friday, when Gov. Greg Abbott announced schools would not reopen this year.
"Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue," Texas UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt said in a press release. "Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year."
Texas UIL originally hoped to salvage the season, and a couple weeks ago set a tentative date for play to resume on May 4. Initially, UIL hoped to resume play on March 31, but that wash pushed back less than two weeks after the tentative date was set.
