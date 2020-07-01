Weatherford ISD sent out a message to parents and guardians notifying of another student athlete testing positive for COVID-19.
"Weatherford ISD has been notified that an individual participating in the strength and conditioning program at Hall Middle School and Weatherford High School tested positive for Covid-19. This morning, Weatherford ISD sent a phone call, email, and text to the parents/guardians of the 75 students who had direct contact with this individual during the week of June 22-25, 2020," the district said in a release Wednesday morning.
The district said it is also notifying all students participating in the strength and conditioning program out of an abundance of caution.
"If you did not receive a phone call, email, or text this morning, your child was not in direct contact with this individual," according to the district.
The district had previously confirmed a student athlete testing positive for the coronavirus in a statement on June 27.
The strength and conditioning program scheduled for July 8 and 9 had already been cancelled due to expected low attendance related to the July 4 weekend and family travel.
"During this closing, our custodial staff will complete several deep cleanings of both facilities before the program reopens to students on Monday, July 13, 2020," according to the district.
Parents who have questions about their student’s health may contact the health services department by email to Shealee Mitchell, WISD Nurse Coordinator at smitchell@weatherfordisd.com. Parents may also schedule an appointment for their student to be seen at the Summer Kanga Care Center by calling the appointment scheduling line at 817-458-3331.
