TYLER — Brookshire Grocery Co. Monday announced that all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market stores will be open Easter Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“As a Christian company, BGC has traditionally prided itself on observing Christmas and Easter holidays but recognizes the calling to serve our neighbors during this difficult time,” Brookshire Chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire said. “Our founder, Wood T. Brookshire, believed it was his God-given calling to serve humanity through the grocery business. Today, we are also serving God by serving man during these times. It was not an easy decision to break from our 92-year history on closing on Easter, and we do not take it lightly.”
Most stores are receiving daily deliveries and employees are stocking throughout the day to replenish, according to a press release. BGC is working with suppliers to address any outages stores may be experiencing. To support all customers in the 150 communities it serves, BGC stores have limits on certain high-demand items.
“Our customers have recognized our employee-partners as heroes for their service on the front lines and we are committed to being there for our customers through this,” Brookshire CEO Trent Brookshire said. “We have no way of knowing when this pandemic will be over, but we want our customers to know we are here for them. We are incredibly thankful for our employee-partners continued dedication and selfless service to our customers and we are glad they will be home with their families for Easter dinner.”
Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and FRESH by Brookshire’s Curbside hours will 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store’s personal shoppers fill customers’ orders by selecting the freshest products available and carefully following any special instructions. Orders are delivered to customers’ cars at their scheduled pick-up time in the curbside parking area.
Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs almost 14,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.