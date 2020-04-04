County confirms sixth COVID-19 case

A sixth person in Parker County has tested positive for the coronavirus, County Judge Pat Deen said Saturday afternoon.

The case was a resident in Weatherford. No further information was provided.

Weatherford now has three active cases, with another in Peaster and one in Azle.

A positive case was also confirmed in Springtown earlier but that person, Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Kelvin Miles, has since recovered.

