This story has been updated to add a new part to the declaration, as bolded below.
Parker County issued a declaration requiring face masks for groups of 100 or more people, which goes into effect at 6 p.m. today.
The declaration requires face masks "for individuals in areas open to the public where social distancing is not feasible and where it is estimated that 100 people or more are present," according to a press release from the county.
The declaration is in effect until 6 p.m. on July 8 unless extended, modified or terminated by Parker County Judge Pat Deen or the commissioners court.
“It is strongly encouraged for individuals 10 years and older to wear a face covering in areas open to the public where it is difficult to keep six feet away from other people,” according to the release. “Face masks may include homemade masks, scarfs, bandannas, or a handkerchief and should be worn over the nose and mouth. Individuals with a ‘significant mental or physical health risk’ to wearing a mask do not have to comply with this ordinance.”
To read the full declaration visit www.parkercountytx.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.