Parker County Judge Pat Deen announced the formation of a COVID-19 task force Friday afternoon.
“I am excited to announce the formation of a COVID-19 Task Force to combine resources in fighting this serious virus,” Deen said. “This ensures proper coordination between Parker County, the county’s Emergency Operations Center, all cities, as well as community partners throughout the county.”
The task force’s objectives include:
• Working with the county’s medical network to ensure adequate supplies of tests, personal protective equipment are maintained
• Continual monitoring of available COVID-19 tests in the county, potential for more, who will conduct testing, limitations based on risk factors, Parker County Hospital District testing and private partnerships
• Working with the hospital district in progressing a drive-thru concept for testing
• Monitoring county-wide government personal protective equipment inventory, burn rate and needs
• Working with surrounding counties regarding age, gender, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic, of hospitalizations to create a strategy for Parker County
• Daily check-ins with vulnerable facilities — nursing homes, assisted living — ensuring PPE is on-hand as needed
• Planning and preparing for businesses to reopen
• Developing communication strategies for residents and businesses
• Working with the Ministerial Alliance, ISDs and community organizations in providing services like food and supplies
“It establishes processes and protocols to account for all contingencies that impact Parker County residents. Each member will have defined roles and responsibilities specific to their respective strengths in the county,” Deen said. “The days of governmental entities working in ‘silos’ is over. I want to extend a special thanks to the city of Weatherford, as well as other cities, Emergency Services Districts, the Economic Development Council, hospital district and community leaders in this unprecedented approach to working together.”
