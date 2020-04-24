The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world and all the way down to the local level. After receiving questions from some of our readers about various related topics — from testing to the county’s newly-developed task force — the Weatherford Democrat contacted Parker County Judge Pat Deen to get some answers to some of the most frequently-asked questions:
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect the date of the drive-thru testing day, which is April 28.
Question: We have received several comments that people are not being tested in Parker County. Are any of our facilities testing here? If so, where and what is the process? If not, do you expect to get testing here? Why or why not?
Answer: The process starts with going to your personal physician to determine next steps that warrant a test. There are several test facilities/doctors in Parker County that perform the test that can be discussed once a test has been approved. We are in direct contact with those physicians to help them with any questions, as well as reach out to doctors who do not perform the test to see if they would be willing to administer the test. We have been getting good responses to this. One concern is for the doctor to take precautions in protecting both his staff as well as the patient during the testing process.
Q: What if you don’t have a primary care physician?
A: Contact a doctor that is on your insurance if that’s possible. If you do not have health insurance, go to an urgent care facility to discuss your condition to determine what next steps are needed.
Q: Do you feel there are enough tests being administered at this time? If not, how will the county gain additional testing?
A: Yes. Each day shows the increase in tests conducted that is reported locally. To insure we have adequate inventory of test kits on hand, we are working closely with DSHS and our local legislators to maintain adequate inventory in meeting the increase in testing. We have 300 tests that will be received this week that will be allocated as needed. We are in constant contact with the testing labs and doctors who perform the test to track on-hand inventory. We also have secured a one-day drive through testing facility starting on Tuesday, the 28th at Heritage Park. We anticipate getting in the rotation to provide this service more in the coming weeks.
Q: How are COVID-19 cases reported? (i.e. if someone who lives here gets tested in Tarrant County, is it reported in Parker?)
A: The test is reported in the county the test occurred in. However, if a person tests positive, then the positive case is reported to the address in which they reside.
Q: What is the process for getting COVID-19 data here?
A: From a testing standpoint, our EOC coordinates daily with DSHS and the CDC on confirmed positive cases along with testing data. We also receive testing data locally from our network of doctors and testing sites.
Q: Are there plans to have drive-through testing? When and where?
A: As noted above, we also have secured a one-day drive through testing facility starting on Tuesday, the 28th at Heritage Park. We anticipate getting in the rotation to provide this service more in the coming weeks.
Q: Why doesn’t Parker County have its own health department? Is this something the county is considering? Why or why not?
A: This is a question we will be exploring in regards to the cost/benefit vs. having a county physician that is the liaison to DSHS.
Q: You announced the formation of a COVID-19 task force on April 17. How many people will be on it and who will be represented on this task force? (i.e. healthcare workers, first responders, city officials, etc.)
A: 25. Some of the team members include representation in the healthcare, faith-based organizations, business community, as well as mental health services. In addition, members of the task force are in regular contact with CPS, Freedom House and other victim services organizations. The task force was just created last Wednesday and does not have an org chart completed yet.
Q: Sean Hughes said he resubmitted a request for 300 test kits. What happened with the first request? When do you expect to hear back on the resubmission?
A: The first request was processed and now being shipped. It was briefly held due to some needed information regarding the allocation of the tests.
