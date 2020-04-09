Parker County Judge Pat Deen signed an order Thursday requiring all medical facilities and physicians to report COVID-19 tests on a daily basis.
“In an effort to get timely and accurate testing data, I have signed an amended order to work directly with the testing facilities in Parker County to get COVID-19 testing data on a daily basis,” Deen said. “This is a critical time where we need current testing data on which to base decisions on.”
The order applies to all Parker County public, private and commercial labs, and hospitals and other medical facilities to report the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted.
“I appreciate the support in working with the testing facilities as we deal with this serious situation,” Deen said.
The information will be sent to the Parker County Office of Emergency Services and then made public.
The order will go into effect at 5 p.m. on April 13.
