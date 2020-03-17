The Parker County Sheriff's Office met with Parker County Attorney John Forrest and Parker County district judges Tuesday by phone in efforts to implement a new court magistrate video conferencing system at the Parker County Jail.
“This new program will change the way we conduct inmates appearing before a magistrate,” Fowler said. “It is the safest and most efficient way to hold the initial appearance for all inmates.”
The new video conference will allow a judge to host the arraignment remotely from a secured location while eliminating the need to appear in person, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Fowler said video conferencing is not a new concept to Texas, but is new to the way Parker County processes each inmate appearance.
“We are moving forward in expediting the process to installing the video conferencing,” he said. “Our current court facilities have limited space and this will greatly cut down on the need to transport inmates to-and-from court proceedings. We are looking forward to providing the most efficient and safe environment for all members of the court, our correctional officers and inmates.”
The new system is expected to be installed upon the approval of the commissioner’s court and will be utilized by all participating county courts at law, justices of the peace and district judges.
Jail orders and precautions
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has suspended all jail visitations until further notice, by order of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The suspension was placed under the March 13, 2020, Disaster Declaration and will remain in effect until the declaration is terminated or by order of Abbott.
Parker County Jail Warden Ron King said the same declaration will allow attorney visitations to continue, with no impact to the court system.
“The Parker County Jail is in compliance with all state mandated regulations,” King said. “In order to protect our employees and inmates from the threat of exposure to COVID-19 or other communicable infections or diseases, we have implemented a mandatory check-in station at every entrance to the jail.”
Each inmate, deputy, officer and employee will be screened before admittance is allowed. Anyone displaying signs of infections or fever will be referred to a local physician. No one will be allowed entrance to the facility until they are medically cleared.
Fowler and King said there have been no quarantines thus far and that all precautionary measures have been implemented for the safety of everyone.
“We have added sanitation stations throughout the jail,” King said. “Every hard surface is sanitized on the hour.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.