Parker County Judge Pat Deen issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying COVID-19 may have been a contributing factor to the death of a resident.
“We have been made aware that a Parker County resident has expired. This patient’s primary cause of death was not due to COVID-19. However, COVID-19 may have been a contributing factor,” Deen said. “Under federal guidelines, if COVID-19 is listed as a contributing factor on the death certificate, the death is counted as a COVID-19 death. We are indeed saddened by this tragic news and send the family our deepest condolences.”
Deen said because of privacy of the family, no further information is available.
As of Thursday afternoon, Parker County had 67 total COVID-19 cases and 52 recoveries.
