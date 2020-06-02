Mobile COVID-19 testing will be coming to Palo Pinto from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at 121 South 5th Avenue.

Residents will be screened if they have the following symptoms: Fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion or loss of taste and/or smell.

The testing will be done by the Texas Department of State Health Services and residents must register for an appointment by calling 512-883-2400 or by visiting txcovidtest.org. Phone calls will not be answered until 24 hours prior to the event to arrange an appointment.

