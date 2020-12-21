Parker County
Confirmed cases: 5,831
Probable cases: 1,242
Fatalities: 82
Active cases: 493
Estimated recoveries: 6,560
Palo Pinto County
Confirmed cases: 1,422
Probable cases: 195
Fatalities: 43
Active cases: 60
Estimated recoveries: 1,544
