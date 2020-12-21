Coronavirus

Parker County

Confirmed cases: 5,831

Probable cases: 1,242

Fatalities: 82

Active cases: 493

Estimated recoveries: 6,560

 

Palo Pinto County

Confirmed cases: 1,422

Probable cases: 195

Fatalities: 43

Active cases: 60

Estimated recoveries: 1,544

