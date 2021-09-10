COVID-19 case numbers saw a big surge last weekend, with Parker County recording 402 new cases from Sept. 5-8 and Palo Pinto County with 141 cases in that same period.
Parker County recorded 100 new cases on Thursday and another 119 Friday. COVID hospitalizations for the county make up 60 percent of ICU beds and 42 percent of total beds.
Palo Pinto County recorded 36 new cases Thursday and 19 cases Friday. It's ICU beds are at 51.9 percent capacity by COVID patients, and 51.3 percent of total beds. For the month of September, COVID testing has seen a 31-percent positivity rate, according to Palo Pinto General Hospital.
