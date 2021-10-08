WEATHERFORD — Though Texas is averaging about 5,900 new COVID cases per month, those numbers have slowed in recent months, a drop from about 16,000 recorded cases in early August.
In September, Palo Pinto General Hospital in Mineral Wells recorded a little over 350 positive cases of COVID, which jumped to about 459 last month.
To date, there are 38 estimated active cases in the county, with 108 total deaths, 38 of them reported in September.
The hospital's regular bed capacity is down, to 26 percent, with no reported numbers on the ICU capacity.
In Parker County, more than 1,500 new cases were reported in August, and hit a surge in September, with 2,000 new cases and 38 deaths. There are currently 326 estimated active cases, and 279 fatalities.
Hospital capacity numbers show that 53 percent of regular beds are occupied by COVID patients, and 77 percent of ICU beds are occupied, as of Oct. 8. It represents a big swing from numbers reported Aug. 31, at which point only 26 percent of ICU beds were occupied and 34.7 percent of total beds were occupied.
Vaccinations in both counties are still trending below the statewide average, with 45 percent of those eligible in Palo Pinto County with at least one dose of the vaccine and 39.3 percent fully vaccinated. Parker County has 53.7 percent of those eligible with at least one vaccine dose and 47.8 percent fully vaccinated.
