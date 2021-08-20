WEATHERFORD — COVID-19 cases have continued to rise, and with them, concerns over hospital capacity, particularly in Mineral Wells.
Palo Pinto County have been averaging about 19 cases per day over the last week. The county, which has an estimated population of a little more than 29,000, has recorded almost 2,900 confirmed cases — 129 of those are active — and 82 fatalities, two of which came in the last week.
Palo Pinto General Hospital, which services the area, remains at a high capacity in its ICU, with more than 71 percent of those beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. More than 31 percent of PPGH's total beds are also occupied.
The numbers mark an increase from this time last week of about 16 percent in the ICU and 14 percent of total beds.
PPGH has 74 licensed beds, according to its fact sheet.
In nearby Parker County, 83 new cases were recorded on Thursday, with an average of 66 cases a day in the last week. The state reported 494 estimated active cases — 14,616 total — with 204 fatalities, two of which came within the last week.
So far, its hospital capacity numbers have remained steady, with 38.4 percent of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients (a 5 percent jump from last week) and 32 percent of total beds (9 percent increase) occupied.
Medical City Weatherford is licensed for 103 beds, according to its website.
