Davis City Pharmacy in Weatherford is looking to fill slots by those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The pharmacy is one of more than 100 national pharmacy partners included in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program that increases access to vaccinations by allowing eligible people to receive the vaccine.
Davis City Owner Brandi Chane said they are expecting to receive about 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine a week, and the pharmacy is gearing up for a vaccination clinic on Saturday at the Parker County Attorney's Office on the square.
"A lot of people may know that we're doing vaccines but may not know that we're getting replenished," Chane said. "We're going to try to get 300 [vaccinations] done on Saturday."
The clinic is by appointment only, but Chane said as of Wednesday, only about 100 people were scheduled.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine currently include anyone 50 years or older, anyone 16 and up with an underlying condition and teachers and child care workers.
Beginning Monday, all adults will be eligible for the vaccine, state health officials announced.
To sign up for an appointment, visit www.daviscitypharmacy.com or call 817-594-3851.
Appointments may also be made through the Parker County Hospital District by visiting https://www.pchdtx.org/. Appointment slots open at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
