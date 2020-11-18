Parker County Judge Pat Deen Wednesday morning confirmed the passing of Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Larry Hammonds this week.
“First and foremost our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to the Hammonds family. It’s an incredible loss to the Parker County family,” Deen said. “For me it’s been a privilege working with Larry for the past two years and his service to Parker County has just been invaluable. He’s just an outstanding individual and outstanding human being that would just go out of his way to help you and work with you. It has been a huge privilege for me, personally, and it is a huge loss to Parker County.”
Hammonds had recently tested positive for COVID-19, but Deen said he is unable to confirm whether it was the main contributing factor or secondary.
“I understand it was COVID-19, but then again he had pneumonia so was it a contributing factor or was it secondary? I don’t know any of those answers,” he said. “We’re still working on that throughout the COVID situation and trying to get more data on that. In this case, I don’t know anymore than what I’ve heard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.