The Department of State Health Services confirmed the second death of a Parker County resident related to COVID-19, according to Monday's update.
Both deaths were recorded in Weatherford.
The county reported 16 new positive cases, bringing the total number to 824. Out of those, only 84 are active cases, with 738 recoveries.
The county reported a total of 6,049 tests administered as of Monday afternoon, with 5,146 negative results and 219 pending.
For more details, visit www.parkercountytx.com/456/PUBLIC-HEALTH?fbclid=IwAR3UMD9fj0yju4EGd0XFJEb6S88G_e4vuU99mJOAijDx_PkUgexoSJiAKdE
