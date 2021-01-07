Have a question about COVID-19? We will ask the experts.
Send questions to editor@weatherforddemocrat.com.
Note: Any questions of an urgent nature should be directed immediately to your primary care physician. The opinions in this article should not be construed as medical advice for any specific individual. Every person with questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine should consult with their own physician.
Readers of the Weatherford Democrat asked the following questions:
"Is there an online system set up where people can register to get vaccinated?"
The answer:
Currently, there is no centralized online system to register to be vaccinated. The Parker County Hospital District is currently evaluating this option.
FACT: Vaccine providers receive notification less than a week before the vaccine is shipped to them, making it difficult to establish an organized plan for distribution.
- J. Steven Welch, D.O., Chief Medical Officer for Parker County Hospital District, Local Health Authority for Parker County
• • • • •
"How do I go about finding a place to be vaccinated?"
The answer:
The first step in finding a vaccine is to go to the Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations Map, provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services. All providers who have been sent vaccine doses are on this map. From here, you can find information such as websites and phone numbers to contact providers, check for availability, and schedule an appointment.
- J. Steven Welch, D.O., Chief Medical Officer for Parker County Hospital District, Local Health Authority for Parker County
• • • • •
"How do counties go about requesting vaccines? How many are requested and why do some private offices get more than other doctor's offices?"
The answer:
It is a common misunderstanding that counties are able to request vaccine. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) allows licensed entities (such as pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics) to sign up to be vaccine providers; but the provision of vaccine is entirely determined by DSHS. Each week, DSHS considers the amount of vaccine available and makes a determination (see COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Guiding Principles) as to how many doses, if any, each vaccine provider will receive.
FACT: As of January 7, 2021, Parker County has received a total of 2700 doses distributed to 10 providers, each receiving from 100 to 700 doses.
- J. Steven Welch, D.O., Chief Medical Officer for Parker County Hospital District, Local Health Authority for Parker County
• • • • •
"I am a healthcare worker. Can I get my COVID vaccine with the Parker County Health Department?"
The answer:
In general, healthcare workers should talk with their employers about receiving the vaccine. Many healthcare organizations are vaccine providers or have agreements with vaccine providers.
FACT: Parker County, like most counties in Texas, does not have a health department to provide vaccines.
- J. Steven Welch, D.O., Chief Medical Officer for Parker County Hospital District, Local Health Authority for Parker County
• • • • •
"I called the Parker County Hospital District and was told the wait list was closed until January 20. What do I do now?"
The answer:
If you call a provider and they do not have vaccine available, please contact other vaccine providers (see Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations Map). Unfortunately, the demand for vaccine is currently significantly higher than the supply.
FACT: At this time, the supply is so limited that there are still some hospitals in Texas that have not received any vaccines (as of January 7, 2021).
- J. Steven Welch, D.O., Chief Medical Officer for Parker County Hospital District, Local Health Authority for Parker County
• • • • •
"Do I have to get vaccinated in the county I live in?"
The answer:
You do not have to be vaccinated in your own county of residence.
- J. Steven Welch, D.O., Chief Medical Officer for Parker County Hospital District, Local Health Authority for Parker County
• • • • •
"I was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August of 2020 and treated at the local hospital for COVID and pneumonia. Do I still need to take the vaccine?"
The answer:
For those individuals who have had COVID-19, the general recommendation is they should be vaccinated. The question is, when? Most people who were infected with COVID-19 are immune for at least 3 months (possibly longer). Given the scarce supply of vaccine, we recommend that anyone who has been infected wait to receive the vaccine until somewhere between 60 and 90 days after infection. This will allow someone else who does not have any immunity to receive a vaccine first. For someone who had an infection in August, 2020, they should be vaccinated as soon as vaccine is available for their priority group.
FACT: Currently, priority groups 1A and 1B are being vaccinated.
- J. Steven Welch, D.O., Chief Medical Officer for Parker County Hospital District, Local Health Authority for Parker County
