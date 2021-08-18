Fort Worth ISD trustees Tuesday night voted 6-2 to join the lawsuit fighting Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates, with one board member abstaining.
Districts have flip-flopped on requiring face coverings as entities fight Abbot’s ban on them in court and late Tuesday, Disability Rights Texas filed the first federal lawsuit against Abbott’s ban, alleging that his executive order puts students with disabilities at risk, reports the Dallas Morning News.
FWISD Superintendent Kent Scribner announced a mask mandate last week, but then a handful of parents filed a lawsuit to temporarily stop it.
At Tuesday’s meeting, speakers called for the Fort Worth board to go against the governor’s order and proceed with such a mandate while others said that parents should make the final decision on masks, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Some Texas cities, counties and school districts have kept in place mandates requiring students and others to wear facial coverings despite rulings by the Texas Supreme Court halting mask mandates in two of the state’s largest counties.
But other school districts and communities rescinded their mask mandates in the wake of Sunday’s court ruling, creating confusion and frustration for some Texas parents and their children, who were returning to in person classes this week. Adding to the confusion was a court ruling Monday afternoon that upheld the mask mandate in Bexar County, where San Antonio is located. The legal battle over mask mandates in schools was taking place as one West Texas school district announced Monday it was shutting down for two weeks due to COVID-19.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a letter Monday “the Supreme Court has spoken” and any local orders that would try “to enjoin the Governor’s authority may not be enforced while the Court considers the underlying merits of these cases.” Later Monday, Paxton tweeted, “A wave of lawlessness is sweeping over Texas. I will stop it."
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday night the court’s ruling “did not strike down my face mask order” but had only removed a stay that had been put in place against Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates.
“This should never be a political fight. We’re at war on behalf of moms and dads and kids against a deadly virus. I sure wish the Governor would join our side in the battle,” Jenkins said.
Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said because the Texas Supreme Court’s orders did not specifically mention his school district, his district’s mandate would remain. Most of district’s students returned to campuses on Monday.
“There’s nothing about school districts in this order. So why would I back off now,” Hinojosa told reporters Sunday. “In our community (the mask mandate is) the right thing to do.”
Juan A. Lozano of The Associated Press contributed to this report.
