The Weatherford Democrat will be launching a new feature for the community in partnership with some of our local health officials.
We know there are many questions regarding COVID-19 and we want to help you answer those questions. Starting this week, we will be compiling a Q&A segment where readers can submit any questions about COVID-19 and we will 'Ask the Experts.'
Questions and answers will be published regularly on our website. Have a question? Email it to editor@weatherforddemocrat.com.
