Many have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to donate a variety of needs to the community, most recently pallets of protective equipment and face shields provided to Medical City Weatherford.
Ford Motor Company recently had 3,000 face shields produced and delivered to Medical City Weatherford, a portion of thousands that were donated to several North Texas Medical City Healthcare facilities.
Earlier in March, Ford announced is would be producing FDA-approved face shields for health workers and distributing them to hospitals around the country in need of supplies.
“This is such a critical time for America and the world. It is a time for action and cooperation. By coming together across multiple industries, we can make a real difference for people in need and for those on the front lines of this crisis,” Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said. “At Ford, we feel a deep obligation to step up and contribute in times of need, just as we always have through the 117-year history of our company.”
Ford has already delivered more than one million face shields nationwide.
Harbor Freight Tools in Weatherford donated a pallet of personal protective equipment — masks, gloves and gowns — to the hospital.
“We are grateful for the generosity of organizations in our community, such as Harbor Freight Tools and Ford,” Medical City Weatherford CEO Sean Kamber said. “Through the donation of personal protective equipment, they help to keep our patients, caregivers and our community safe. Keeping our staff protected helps everyone. We are all in this together.”
One of Harbor Freight Tools’ missions is giving back, according to the website.
“At Harbor Freight, one of our core values is giving back to the great communities where we live, work and serve,” according to Harbor Freight. “With respect and humility, we strive to support and strengthen communities, big and small, across the United States.”
Medical City Healthcare follows specific guidelines when it comes to PPE and all hospitals have an assigned clinician solely responsible for overseeing PPE. Medical City has also adopted Center for Disease Control and Prevention protocols for the reuse of certain PPE and is allowing for the use of both N95 masks as well as standard face masks.
Medical City, along with other hospitals across the country, has taken many measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including restricting visitor access, free online screening assessments and rescheduling non-essential surgeries.
“Postponing non-essential and elective surgeries and procedures helps conserve supplies, resources and blood products for future patient needs while also limiting potential exposure for our patients and caregivers,” according to the Medical City Healthcare website. “This will also ensure that the most time-sensitive and medically necessary care can be prioritized and delivered quickly. Essential and emergency procedures and services will continue uninterrupted.”
Although Medical City can’t accept homemade masks at this time per CDC guidance, the hospital welcomes other donations of PPE and those interested in donating can email community@medicalcityhealth.com.
