Due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and exposures among the staff at Houston Elementary and due to a shortage of available substitutes, Houston Elementary will temporarily switch to Remote Learning only for the week of Feb. 1 through Feb. 5, according to a release sent out by Mineral Wells Superintendent John Kuhn Friday morning.
"We know this is an inconvenience for parents, and we apologize," Kuhn said. "We are endeavoring to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to allow our staff members’ quarantines to end so we can get them back into the classroom. Thank you for your understanding."
