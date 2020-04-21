Hilltop Park Rehabilitation and Care Center in Weatherford nurse Kaci Alvarado has made masks for her fellow Hilltop employees since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but now she can make them even safer thanks to a donation from sheet metal workers.
Recently, the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union in Houston sent Alvarado an order of 100 aluminum nose pieces so she can sew these into masks to make them more secure. Alvarado saw this opportunity advertised on Facebook and applied for it.
“The reason the masks are important is not because it protects the person wearing the masks; it protects the other people around that person,” Alvarado said. “The scary thing about COVID is you could be walking around for two weeks totally asymptomatic but spreading it. Since we can’t have nurses and aides 24 hours in our facility because they still have to go home and take care of their families, then people are leaving and they’re coming back, and they’re leaving and they’re coming back, and they’re potentially being exposed. Since this is an airborne virus, it’s in the saliva particles in your mouth so if you sneeze and you don’t have that nosepiece that’s tight, then you could potentially release those particles into the air and be infecting the people around you.”
Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 54 Business Manager Eddie Gonzalez said they began making these aluminum strips earlier this month and have sent more than 50,000 nose strips. Around the country and Canada, 12 million strips have been sent out.
“We don’t do it for the recognition; we do it because it’s the right thing to do, and we’ll help out how we can, when we can,” Gonzalez said. “It’s the humane thing to do. We’ve got to all fight this thing together.”
Alvarado has enlisted help from others to cut patterns that she then sews together. So far, she’s made 120-150 masks, and she just started making the ones with the aluminum nose pieces this past weekend. Before she had the aluminum strips, Alvarado used pipe cleaners, which eventually break.
Alvarado is making the masks using the Olson Mask pattern that allows for N95 filters to be added.
“I don’t charge for the masks and am making enough, to begin with, for every nurse and employee in our nursing home, as well as the residents who have to leave the building for dialysis and doctor visits,” Alvarado said. “Then, I will make one for anyone who needs one, as long as they supply fabric. It is the goal of everyone working at our facility to do everything we possibly can to keep COVID-19 outside our doors.”
Employees at Hilltop are dedicated to keeping residents safe, even if it means sending their children to stay with family so they don’t risk bringing in germs, Alvarado said.
“I sew in my spare time because my coworkers and residents matter to me. I am a nurse because I love helping people,” Alvarado said. “This is one small thing I am able to do. I may not be able to stop COVID, I am not a scientist, I can’t come up with a cure. But ... I can sew. I can make masks and try to keep COVID out of our nursing home.”
Alvarado said she grew up in a family that sewed a lot, including her dad who sewed upholstery. Alvarado has since made clothes for her kids and herself using her sewing skills.
Last year, Alvarado graduated with her registered nursing degree from Weatherford College and plans to start her bachelor’s of science in nursing degree this year.
For sewing tips and making masks, visit Alvarado’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/NurseRosieRN/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.