As of Wednesday morning, McLennan and Johnson counties had confirmed their first cases of COVID-19.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced five cases of the COVID-19 virus in McLennan County.
All five cases involved people who have recently traveled, district director Brenda Gray said at a news conference Wednesday.
A 64-year-old male who returned from Israel on March 12 along with a person in Bell County who was infected. The case was confirmed at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
A 68-year-old man from Ecuador who was visiting family in McLennan County. The case was confirmed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A married couple, ages 56 and 52, who had recently traveled to New York. The case was confirmed late Tuesday.
A fifth case that was confirmed Wednesday morning involved a McLennan County resident who was tested in another county.
Results from 16 other local tests are still pending.
The first case of coronavirus in Johnson County was announced Wednesday morning during an emergency Johnson County Commissioners Court meeting. Johnson County Judge Roger Harmon said there has been one confirmed positive test of coronavirus in the county, with another pending test results.
A sixth confirmed case of coronavirus in Tarrant County is also the first case of presumed local transmission, health officials announced on Tuesday morning.
The individual is a resident of Grand Prairie who had no recent travel history or known exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19. The county did not release the age or the health history of the individual due to “HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information,” Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said in a news release.
The person is isolated at home with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, Taneja said.
The announcement came a day after health officials in Matagorda County confirmed Texas’ first coronavirus-related death in a man in his late 90s who had coronavirus symptoms. The county in southeast Texas also reported a second case.
Information from this article was taken from Waco Tribune-Herald, Cleburne Times-Review and Fort Worth Star Telegram.
