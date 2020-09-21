Mineral Wells High School will be closed and go to full remote learning starting Tuesday because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to the district. Classes are scheduled as normal today.
"Mineral Wells High School has reported 20 active, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and students," according to the district. "Active case totals reflect on-campus and virtual instruction regardless of whether the staff member or student was on campus during the infectious period. Those who have tested positive cannot return to campus until the required quarantine period is completed and a letter of good health from a physician's office is submitted."
Students will go to full remote learning while the campus facilities are deep cleaned.
“This shift to remote instruction will allow MWISD the opportunity to deep clean the entire campus and allow our students the opportunity to isolate themselves from those asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19,” according to a release from the district. “Teachers and staff will continue to report to work and be here to assist students with their online coursework.”
According to the district, students will return to campus on Sept. 28.
MWISD Athletic Director Gerald Perry confirmed that high school football, cross-country, golf, team tennis, fall basketball and fall baseball games have been postponed. A decision about volleyball has not been made yet.
The National Honor Society inductions scheduled for Monday night has also been postponed.
The Weatherford Democrat will provide updates as more information becomes available.
