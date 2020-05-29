An official with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday afternoon that one Parker County Jail inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have had one inmate (male in his 60s), tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently under medical care at an area hospital,” Parker County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Deputy Danie Huffman said. “We do not believe there has been further exposure. We follow all sanitation measures and guidelines set by Texas Jail Standards and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention without exception.”
As of Friday afternoon, Parker County had five active cases and 64 recovered cases of COVID-19. There has also been one death reported where COVID-19 may have been a contributing factor.
