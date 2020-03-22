The Parker County Office of Emergency Management and the Parker County Local Health Authority received confirmation late Sunday afternoon from the Texas Department of State Health Services that Parker County has one confirmed COVID-19 patient, Parker County Judge Pat Deen announced.
Due to health confidentiality laws no further information is available, Deen said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 334 people statewide have tested positive for the virus, up from 304 on Saturday, and health officials in Dallas said a man in his 80s has become the sixth Texas resident with the disease to die.
