In support of local community emergency declarations, including the Parker County Declaration of Local Disaster because of public health emergency, the following Parker County School Districts have announced a school closure extension through April 17.
● Aledo ISD
● Brock ISD
● Garner ISD
● Millsap ISD
● Peaster ISD
● Poolville ISD
● Springtown ISD
● Weatherford ISD (return April 22)
School offices and campuses will remain closed during this extension. Leaders in each respective district will continue to monitor and evaluate recommendations from the Parker County Office of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine whether a closure beyond April 17 is necessary.
Parker County school districts are grateful for the patience and support of their communities as they all work together to serve students and their families during this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.