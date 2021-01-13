Parker County recently reached a grim milestone in COVID-19 numbers this week, surpassing the 100 mark for fatalities.
As of the latest state numbers recorded through Jan. 13, Parker County has recorded 109 deaths, and sits at 9,108 total cases (946 estimated active) and 9,935 total recoveries.
The number of active represents a jump of about 147 from the day before. On Tuesday, the county recorded 439 new positive cases.
In Palo Pinto County, there have been a total of 1,988 confirmed cases, with an estimated 173 active cases. There have been 48 fatalities and more than 2,058 have recovered.
Parker County recently announced a partnership with Tarrant County, which has two of 28 hub locations for mass vaccinations. Anyone wishing to be vaccinated can view those locations and get information on how to sign up at the following link: dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine-hubs.aspx.
Palo Pinto General Hospital recently announced that it will be aiding the county in administering vaccines to residents.
There is an online form residents can fill out to register, and they will be contacted about availability: docs.google.com/forms/u/0/d/19ybBNwAk40Ky0Buftf63sq8BJZG7ChrDVO04LDN0XYg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0xHcrCPvTy0Ysi1N3LgtrzgiXtGKbvu9WEMaYDheS95j28oYn19uaifbw&edit_requested=true
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.