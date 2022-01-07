WEATHERFORD — Parker County recorded more than 800 new positive COVID cases in a five-day post-holiday period.
According to data by the Texas Department of State Health Services, 857 new positive cases were reported between Jan. 1-6 of the new year.
"Case counts are rising here as they are across the state and nation," Parker County Health Authority Dr. Steven Welch said. "This is due to the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant and its ability to partially evade immunity."
The county performed 531 total tests from Jan. 3-5 at Weatherford's Heritage Park, Parker County Health Authority Sean Hughes said. More free testing is planned for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 10-12 and Jan. 17 and 18 at Heritage Park.
Hospitalization numbers, particularly in the ICU unit, are also up, with 57 percent of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients. About 27 percent of total beds are occupied by COVID patients.
"As expected, when case counts increase, so do hospitalizations," Welch said. "The narrative of how to protect yourself has not changed. CDC and DSHS continue to recommend getting vaccinated, wearing a mask when in public (especially indoors), washing your hands, and getting tested if you are not feeling well."
Palo Pinto County is seeing a similar surge, with 183 cases reported in the last six days, numbers that could be attributed to several factors, Palo Pinto County Health Authority Dr. Ed Evans said.
"School was out, and you had people coming in from all over getting together with folks, some who are immunized and some who are not," he said. "There's the term 'COVID fatigue.' People are tired of messing with it, tired of hearing about it.
"People are not selfish, but they are much less concerned about it. They don't see it as a threat."
The positivity rate has spiked in Palo Pinto County, from 23 percent at the end of December to a current 35-40 percent, PPGH Director of Marketing Megan Hudson said. The number of those tested also continues to rise, from 22 patients Jan. 2 to 94 on Jan. 5.
"Our ICU is pretty full, with mostly COVID patients, but there are not as many on our COVID unit," Hudson said. "The new [Omicron] variant is more highly contagious, but the symptoms aren't nearly as severe.
"I think because of that, a lot of people may not get tested because they think it may just be a bad cold."
She urged the public to "stay smart and stay healthy," wash your hands regularly and don't hesitate to go get tested.
Evans said getting vaccinated is the best way to avoid serious complications while protecting others.
Roughly 72 percent of the state remains unvaccinated. In Parker County, about 47 percent of those ages 5 and up have been fully vaccinated and 53 percent have received at least one dose. Palo Pinto County has 39 percent of those 5 and up fully vaccinated, with 44 percent receiving at least one dose.
PPGH is holding vaccine clinics once a month, offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The next one is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the PHC Conference Room, 202 SW 25th Ave., Mineral Wells. Residents can also call the COVID hotline at 940-328-6555 to find testing or vaccine information. Vaccines are also available at CVS and Walgreens.
The Parker County Hospital District is currently providing the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters at its walk-in clinic, 1115 Pecan Drive, Weatherford, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary. Contact the clinic at 817-458-3254 for more information.
