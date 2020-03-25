Parker County Judge Pat Deen, the Office of Emergency Management and the Parker County Local Health Authority just reported that Parker County has a second COVID-19 patient, which was confirmed through the Texas Department of State Health Services. Due to health confidentiality laws no further information is available.
breaking
Second COVID-19 case confirmed
- Staff Reports
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Parker County's first case of COVID-19 confirmed
- Commissioners approve 30-day local disaster order
- Springtown judge says he has COVID-19
- Weatherford/Parker County business hours & closings
- Weatherford mayor signs Declaration of Local Disaster
- PCSO: 4 employees being evaluated for possible COVID-19 exposure
- Number of coronavirus cases in Texas now tops 300, five dead
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed
- AISD board reviews 'worst case scenario' resolution
- Hudson Oaks declares local disaster due to COVID-19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.