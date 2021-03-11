AUSTIN — State Sen. Drew Springer (SD-30) filed Senate Bill 22, the First Responders Pandemic Care Act with bipartisan support from 10 of his Senate colleagues. SB 22 would provide first responders who die from or suffer complications related to COVID-19 with the benefits or compensation associated with treatment costs.
"At the beginning of the pandemic, we saw first responders step up to the plate and bravely address the many unknown risks of treating COVID-19 and they have not slowed down since," Springer said. "Rarely does a first responder have a predictable day at work and their dedication to protecting public health during these extraordinary times has saved thousands of lives. In that same vein, we must protect the first responders who contract the virus while responding to the many demands and challenges that COVID-19 has created.
"Reporting to work during a pandemic shouldn't result in unaffordable medical expenses for first responders, which is why I filed SB 22."
SB 22 would establish a statutory presumption for first responders who die or suffer complications related to any disease that is the basis for a disaster declared by the governor, like COVID-19. Additionally, this legislation would classify the deaths of first responders from COVID-19 as a line-of-duty death and ensure survivors receive the proper benefits that are due.
"I'm honored that Lt. Gov. Patrick has made this legislation one of the top priority bills this session and I thank him for recognizing the many sacrifices our first responders make every day to keep Texas healthy," Springer said.
Springer serves as the vice-chair of the Senate Water, Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee as well as on the following Senate committees: Administration, Higher Education, Local Government, and Nominations.
Senate District 30 includes Archer, Clay, Collin (part), Cooke, Denton (part), Erath, Grayson, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties.
